Jutta Leerdam Loves Jake Paul’s Sweet Valentine’s Day Gesture At Olympics

Jutta Leerdam has had a special Olympic Games after claiming her first gold medal in the 1000m speed skate event. The Dutch superstar had her Valentine’s Day at the Milano Cortina Games made extra special by her famous fiancé Jake Paul.

The 29-year-old Paul has has gone viral himself at the Olympics for his tearful reaction when Leerdam set an Olympic record for her gold, and then the two have been seen hanging out as a party of three with the medal.

Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam after she won gold. | Jake Paul/Instagram

Paul then rewarded her with a super expensive dream gift that Leerdam posted on social media, cherishing almost as much as her medal.

Jake Paul melts Leerdam’s heart on Valentine’s Day

Now, after a rough start with media scrutiny over her private jet flex on the way to Italy and her posting in bed skipping the Opening Ceremony, Leerdam is a darling of the Olympics, and had another cute moment on Saturday when she revealed Paul’s sweet Valentine’s Day gesture in the snow that she dropped the heart emojis on. Paul wrote in the snow, “Jutta will you be my valentine” and then did the heart hands sign.

Jake Paul’s Valentine’s Day gesture for Jutta Leerdam. | Jutta Leerdam/Instagram

Jutta also shared the Olympic Village is in the spirit giving out special pins:

Jutta Leerdam reveals her Valentine’s Day pin. | Jutta Leerdam/Instagram

And her coffee:

Jutta Leerdam‘s special Valentine’s Day Olympic coffee. | Jutta Leerdam/Instagram

Paul and Leerdam’s love story

Paul slid into her Instagram DMs in 2022 to invite her on his podcast, eventually meeting in person in Miami. They went official in 2023.

She caused a stir with her dress during his fight in November of 2024 with Mike Tyson.

The couple then got engaged in March of 2025 in a beautiful proposal as Paul, 29, gave Leerdam giant diamond ring.

