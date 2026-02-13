Jake Paul Spoils Jutta Leerdam With Insanely Expensive Gift After Olympic Gold Medal

Jutta Leerdam is still celebrating her Olympic gold medal at the Milano Coritna Games. Now, she’s celebrating a dream gift from her fiancé Jake Paul to reward her success.

The 27-year-old Dutch speed skater set an Olympic record in the 1000m on her way to her first Olympic gold after finishing with a silver in the 2022 Beijing Games.

Feb 9, 2026; Milan, Italy; Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands reacts after winning gold in the women's speed skating 1000m during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Speed Skating Stadium. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

She had Paul in tears of joy when she crossed the finish line, and then shared a special moment with him being swept off her feet. That was followed up by a meal where she had a gold medal bite.

Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam after she won gold. | Jake Paul/Instagram

Leerdam had a tough start to the Games with backlash over her private jet flex on the way to Italy, and then skipping the Opening Ceremony with the Netherlands while posting from bed instead.

She’s become a hero of these Olympics, but get ready for more wealth flexing as the influencer and boxer multi-millionaire Paul spoiled Leerdam with a shopping spree where she came back with her first-ever Birkin bag.

Jutta Leerdam celebrated her victory in Milan by buying her first-ever Birkin😍



Maximaal genieten, Jutta! pic.twitter.com/JXe0ODfzRy — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 13, 2026

She seemed almost as excited about that as a gold medal.

Retail models of Birkins start around $10k and can go up to $300k. Hers looks to be a Hermès Birkin 25 in gold leather with palladium hardware which can fetch up to $30k.

Paul can be seen in the background of the video.

Congrats to Leerdam on the gold and the Birkin.

Jutta Leerdam with her new Birkin. | Jutta Leerdam/Instagram

Paul and Leerdam’s love story

Paul slid into her Instagram DMs in 2022 to invite her on his podcast, eventually meeting in person in Miami. They went official in 2023.

She caused a stir with her dress during his fight in November of 2024 with Mike Tyson.

The couple then got engaged in March of 2025 in a beautiful proposal as Paul, 29, gave Leerdam giant diamond ring.

