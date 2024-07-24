Which of Netflix’s ‘America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' alums made the 2024 team?
Netflix's America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders has captivated viewers worldwide, remaining in the steaming service's top ten since its release on June 20, 2024.
The fan favorite show – which is a seven-episode docuseries – offers an in-depth look at the demanding lives of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, from rigorous tryouts to training camp for the 2023 team. The show also delves into the girls’ personal struggles and triumphs along the way.
Highlighting both rookies and veterans, the series provides a raw portrayal of their journeys. It explores themes like body image, mental health, as well as the pressures of maintaining their iconic look, all while balancing relationships, second jobs, and personal aspirations.
Fans have undeniably chosen their favorite rookies and veterans from the series, making their thoughts known on social media when their favs got cut.
“My opinion is that Charly and Ari should’ve made it instead of Victoria and Anna Kate…” noted one enthusiastic X user (formerly known as Twitter). Another said, “Dropping Anisha is just baffling. She is the PERFECT dcc girl. Absolutely radiant and so talented. And the cringy excuse about her technique?? I’m sad for her.“
Despite the passionate opinions, several cheerleaders from the docuseries have successfully secured their spots for the 2024 season – whether it be returning for a second season, or making the team for their very first time.
Reece Weaver
Reece Weaver became a fan favorite after making the team as a rookie in 2023. In April 2024, she married her college sweetheart, Will Allman, as she posted photos from their big day on her Instagram. Weaver continued with the DCC, making the team again for the 2024 season as a second-year veteran.
Anna Kate Sundvold
Anna Kate Sundvold joined the DCC as a rookie in 2023, with much of her story revolving around her relationship with her sister Caroline Sundvold, a former DCC member herself. Besides cheerleading, Anna Kate graduated from Texas Christian University and started a job as a financial planner in Dallas. She has rejoined the team for the 2024 season, marking her second with the organization.
Camille Sturdivant
Camille Sturdivant's journey was celebrated on the docuseries as she earned the Rookie of the Year award. She expressed her gratitude on Instagram and made the team again as a second-year veteran in 2024, saying “Here’s to another year of doing what I love, surrounded by people that I love. Go Cowboys!! 💙🏈🤍.”
Kelly Villares
Kelly Villares’ story touched fans, especially with her parents’ sacrifices to support her dance dreams. Although she was cut from the squad in episode three, she returned and successfully made the team for the 2024 season. "I cannot believe I'm even typing this, I am a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader," she posted on her Instagram story shortly after the news was revealed.
Charly Barby
Fan favorite Charly Barby faced disappointment after being cut during training camp. Reflecting on her journey in an emotional Instagram Reel, she vowed to return. Sticking to her word, Barby has successfully made the team for the 2024 season.
Madeline Salter
Madeline Salter’s emotional journey included coping with her father’s death during her 2022 season with the DCC. She has returned as a fourth-year veteran for the 2024 season, announcing her return in an Instagram post. “Holy Moly, to be able to say “I’m a 4th year veteran” is truly a blessing.,” she captioned the announcement.
Sophia Laufer
Sophia Laufer, returning for her second year, was featured in the final episode after an incident with an on-field photographer. Despite the lack of sufficient evidence to pursue charges, her bravery resonated with fans. She made the team for the 2024 season as a third-year veteran, sharing a post captioned, “Feeling SO lucky & blessed to wear these boots for a 3rd season!⭐️🫶🏻🤍,” on Instagram.
