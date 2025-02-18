Livvy Dunne swoons over LSU gymnastics teammate Kailin Chio's big honor
The No. 3-ranked LSU gymnastics team is riding high following a big win over the No. 1-ranked Oklahoma Sooners.
The epic SEC showdown came down to the wire with freshman standout Kailin Chio and reigning NCAA all-around champion Haleigh Bryant lifting the Tigers to a 198.050-197.675 victory.
Chio had an all-around score of 39.725 which was higher than all of the Sooners' gymnasts on the night, and now she is being honored once again.
MORE: Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnastics teammate Kailin Chio share cold bath after practice
Following her stellar performance, Chio was awarded her third consecutive SEC Freshman of the Week honor. It is the fifth time this season that Chio has picked up the award.
The official LSU gymnastics Instagram account celebrated the achievement with a post that read, "Kailin Chio is your SEC Freshman of the Week for the third week in a row after her career-high 39.725 performance in the all-around last Friday!"
MORE: Livvy Dunne celebrates LSU gymnastics' upset win over Oklahoma with 5-word cheer
After LSU gymnastics shared the big news, fellow Tigers star Livvy Dunne celebrated the moment.
MORE: Haleigh Bryant shares beach photos with Livvy Dunne, LSU teammates
Livvy wrote, "My Shayla ❤️," which is a TikTok trend based off of a 2017 video of singer and actor Tyrese calling out for his daughter Shayla during a custody battle while wearing a "Shayla Rocks" sweatshirt.
The Henderson, Nevada native is ranked No. 1 in the nation on vault with her NQS of 9.930 and No. 8 on beam with an NQS of 9.895. She is also ranked No. 9 in the national all-around rankings with an NQS of 39.435.
Up next for Kailin and the Tigers is a trip to Memorial Coliseum in Lexington for another SEC showdown against the Kentucky Wildcats on Friday, February 21. The meet, which begins at 7:00 p.m. ET, will air on the SEC Network.
