Livvy Dunne gives LSU star Kailin Chio funny nickname in kissy selfie together
Livvy Dunne’s popularity is off the charts. While she’s in her fifth and final season with LSU Gymnastics, she’s spending special moments with her teammates and mentoring the younger ones.
While Dunne has gone viral for her social media posts and fits like this past week with her black bodysuit for sister Julz’s 24th birthday, and her T-shirt only bedroom selfie, she’s still a valuable member of the defending national champions. Dunne has crushed a crucial score on the floor in the SEC opener vs. Florida, in showcased an epic double backflip move.
The 22-year-old is also enjoying every minute of her final season like with her purple and black leotard selfie before the big Alabama Crimson Tide meet on Friday, and her trio hug photo with her teammates, and her airline lap sandwiched photo.
She even was a fan favorite for Crimson Tide fans and took the ultimate photo with one.
One standout so far for the Lady Tigers on the season has been freshman sensation Kailin Chio who had a 9.975 on the vault the last meet. Dunne took her under her wing, posting a selfie with Chio and calling her, “my baby Cheeto.”
What a great picture and giving the freshman a special moment.
Now, is she a regular Cheeto, or a flaming hot Cheeto, or even better the XXtra Hot Cheeto? That’s a spicy photo so we will go with the latter.
Well done, Livvy Dunne and Kailin Chio. She can learn a lot from the queen of selfies.
