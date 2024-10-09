Jordyn Woods 'fairytale' bling dispels Karl-Anthony Towns engagement rumors
Jordyn Woods is a perfect fit for the bright lights of New York City.
While her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns looks to become a New York Knicks legend, the social media influencer and former reality star had her style game on lockdown for Glamour’s Women of the Year awards, where Suni Lee and Beyoncé were seen fangirling over each other.
In a flowing Saiid Kobeisy off-the-shoulder, high-slit gown and stunning iced-out Alexis Bittar jewelry, Woods did look very much like royalty, as she captioned her Instagram carousel post, “Felt like a queen yesterday! Fairytales do come true.”
And while the new NYC power couple has been making themselves at home in the Big Apple by attending a New York Yankees playoff game on Monday night in loud Bronx Bombers jackets, the aspiring fashion designer had fans and media guessing that the duo might now be engaged when she donned a giant rock on her ring finger.
Fast forward to last night, and while she has another huge diamond on her left hand, it’s not on her ring finger. Plus, it’s a different diamond ring altogether.
Either Woods and KAT are purposely playing coy to grab headlines, or as a big-time social media influencer with 12 million followers on Instagram alone, jewelers are hooking her up to wear huge diamond rings all the time. Or it could be both, since look at us writing about it right now!
Woods, 27, and Towns, 28, have been in the spotlight most of their lives, so they know how to play the attention-grabbing game, which again, is made for New York. Well played.
