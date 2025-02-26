Karl-Anthony Towns gf Jordyn Woods admits Knicks T-shirt is favorite by far
Jordyn Woods may be a style influencer, but one of her favorite articles of clothing is rather leisurely.
RELATED: WNBA star turned model Kysre Gondrezick stuns with NBA WAG Jordyn Woods at NYFW
On Wednesday, Feb. 26, Woods — who is the girlfriend of New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns — took to her Instagram Story to share a photo following a vigorous workout. In the photo, she appears worn out, but satisfied after a job well done. Her workout fit is simple — a pair of leggings and a long-sleeved shirt, the latter of which, she says is her go-to.
“I will always be obsessed with working out in a huge long sleeve,” Woods wrote in text overlaying the photo. “I got like 10 of the same shirts on rotation.”
This particular shirt was a New York Knicks Nike shirt, surely a nod to her beau. While the look may have been fairly minimalistic, the workout looked productive. In videos posted before the mirror selfie, Woods was seen doing a series of weight exercises and leg stretches with a weight on her back.
RELATED: Jordyn Woods slays racer leather jacket on Knicks court without Karl-Anthony Towns
As she’s had a satisfying workout, Woods will surely be pumped ahead of tonight’s Knicks game, during which, they will take on the Philadelphia 76ers. The multihyphenate is bound to serve up some looks as she cheers on her man.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh dear: Bill Belichick falls asleep next to 23-year-old girlfriend at UNC game
Newest Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley flexes shoestring tank top away from USC
NIL queen dethroned: Livvy Dunne reflects on limited role on LSU in final season
Olympic challenge: Jordan Chiles goes viral for stuffing face with unorthodox snack
Forever young: 49ers WAG Olivia Culpo shows off her college ID looking flawless