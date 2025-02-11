Jordyn Woods slays racer leather jacket on Knicks court without Karl-Anthony Towns
Jordyn Woods had a great weekend as a Philadelphia Eagles fan while slaying a kelly green fit with boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns. She’s now having a great fit week with a fire racer jacket look.
After Towns was traded this offseason to the New York Knicks from the Minnesota Timberwolves, Woods has been shining bright in the lights of The Big Apple with her fashion hits like her leopard-print form-fitting stunner, and her New York Yankees cap with Louis Vuitton drip, or just in a causal Knicks T-shirt.
The 27-year-old model, influencer, and Life of Kylie star dropped a new look with a sick racing jacket, jeans, a black beanie and some shades on. She’s behind some sort of power supply grid — she certainly could blow a fuse with this look.
That’s definitely an electric fit.
Woods and Towns started dating back in 2020 after meeting through friends.
While Woods is representing in the stands and off the court, Towns will be playing in his fourth All-Star game on Sunday, February 16. Towns is averaging 24.0 points per game, and 13.5 rebounds for the 34-18 Knicks.
All-Star weekend is in the Bay Area with the game at the Golden State Warriors’ Chase Arena in San Francisco. More than likely Woods will be bringing another fire fit to it this weekend.
