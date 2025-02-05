The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Knicks WAG Jordyn Woods flaunts form-fitting leopard stunner minus Karl-Anthony Towns

Jordyn Woods, girlfriend of New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Woods, kept her fashion stunners coming in a head-turning leopard print fit.

Josh Sanchez

Jordyn Woods on the red carpet of the Mufasa premiere.
Jordyn Woods on the red carpet of the Mufasa premiere. / IMAGO / Future Image

Influencer and socialite turned NBA WAG Jordyn Woods has been turning heads all season by bringing her unmatched style into arenas while supporting her boyfriend, New York Knicks star big man Karl-Anthony Towns.

Towns was traded to the Knicks from the Minnesota Timberwolves before the 2024-25 season which has brought two blessing to New York.

Towns has helped the Knicks to a 34-17 record, third in the Eastern Conference, while Woods has a bigger stage to pursue her fasion and entreprenurial dreams.

MORE: Knicks WAG gf Jordyn Woods flexes Yankees cap, $7.2k Louis Vuitton dripping in labels

For her latest offering, Woods shared a look at a stunning leopard-print dress ahead of the start of New York Fashion Week which will run from Thursday, February 6, to Tuesday, February 11.

"First [NYFW] as a [NY] resident," Woods wrote to her 11.8 million followers on Instagram.

Influencer and NBA WAG Jordyn Woods prepares for New York Fashion Week.
Influencer and NBA WAG Jordyn Woods prepares for New York Fashion Week. / Jordyn Woods / Instagram

MORE: Karl-Anthony Towns' gf Jordyn Woods stuns in corset Christmas fit

Influencer and NBA WAG Jordyn Woods prepares for New York Fashion Week.
Influencer and NBA WAG Jordyn Woods prepares for New York Fashion Week. / Jordyn Woods / Instagram

RELATED: Karl-Anthony Towns' gf Jordyn Woods' epic 'girls holiday pajama party'

Influencer and NBA WAG Jordyn Woods prepares for New York Fashion Week.
Influencer and NBA WAG Jordyn Woods prepares for New York Fashion Week. / Jordyn Woods / Instagram

That is definitely a great way to get New York Fashion Week started.

Woods and Towns were long-time friends who began dating in May 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. It wasn't until September of the same year that they went public with their relationship.

Since then, the couple has been going strong and has proudly and loudly supported each other in their respective fields.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley wears Daisy Dukes fit on private jet

Proud mama: Brittany Mahomes shows off daughter in adorable pink princess outfit

Geaux Tigers: Livvy Dunne rocks LSU black leotard with 3-word inspiration on front

Who are “U”?: Carson Beck’s sister cheerleader sister Kylie slays tiny crop-top

Super bore: Hailee Steinfeld, with no Josh Allen, appears to take shot at SB teams

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Fashion