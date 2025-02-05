Knicks WAG Jordyn Woods flaunts form-fitting leopard stunner minus Karl-Anthony Towns
Influencer and socialite turned NBA WAG Jordyn Woods has been turning heads all season by bringing her unmatched style into arenas while supporting her boyfriend, New York Knicks star big man Karl-Anthony Towns.
Towns was traded to the Knicks from the Minnesota Timberwolves before the 2024-25 season which has brought two blessing to New York.
Towns has helped the Knicks to a 34-17 record, third in the Eastern Conference, while Woods has a bigger stage to pursue her fasion and entreprenurial dreams.
For her latest offering, Woods shared a look at a stunning leopard-print dress ahead of the start of New York Fashion Week which will run from Thursday, February 6, to Tuesday, February 11.
"First [NYFW] as a [NY] resident," Woods wrote to her 11.8 million followers on Instagram.
That is definitely a great way to get New York Fashion Week started.
Woods and Towns were long-time friends who began dating in May 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. It wasn't until September of the same year that they went public with their relationship.
Since then, the couple has been going strong and has proudly and loudly supported each other in their respective fields.
