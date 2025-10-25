Katie Feeney rocks perfect preppy knee-high boots fit on 'College GameDay'
College GameDay is live from Nashville, Tennessee, Saturday for a top 15 matchup with the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Missouri Tigers. ESPN influencer Katie Feeney busted out the perfect fit.
The viral new member of the crew this year has been a hit at college campuses across the country not only with her interviews, but with her fashion choices.
We’ve seen Feeney rocking the Penn State cheerleader uniform to root on her Nittany Lions where she went to college, don some Oregon green while in Eugene for a big Ducks game, rock the Alabama Crimson Tide look while posing with the mascot Big Al, and wearing the Georgia red for the Bulldogs in a head-turning outfit.
RELATED: Who is shocking ESPN influencer hire Katie Feeney?
On Friday night, she rocked just a sweatshirt look.
But on Saturday from the Vanderbilt campus in midtown Nashville, Feeney rocked the knee-high boots and skirt combo for the show.
The 23-year-old Feeney boasts over 14 million followers across her social media channels and was an addition earlier this year to the ESPN family and has been a hit on College GameDay with the other big names like Nick Saban, Kirk Herbstreit and Pat McAfee.
