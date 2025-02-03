Knicks WAG gf Jordyn Woods flexes Yankees cap, $7.2k Louis Vuitton dripping in labels
Jordyn Woods is repping New York with a new stunning look of mixed luxury brands, including a baller jacket.
Woods, 27, and her NBA star boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns, have a new address this season in New York City after he was traded to the New York Knicks from the Minnesota Timberwolves. They definitely seem to be enjoying NYC with their loud yellow Yankees jackets, while Woods has become a fan fit favorite at Madison Square Garden with her epic fits like her Christmas corset look and her stunning Olivia Pope-inspired business suit.
The model, influencer, and Life of Kylie star recently rocked a Knicks T-shirt while wearing a freaky hangover mask after her sister Jodie’s big birthday bash, and now she’s got some freakishly awesome Jean Vintage Denim jeans on with a unique Yankees cap with a rose logo on it, and a $7200 Louis Vuitton Pharrell Williams tribute jacket. Oh, not to mention a Chanel purse. Jordyn wrote, “never have to do too much ❤️.”
With looks like hers, she certainly doesn’t have to do too much.
The PA stands for Princess Anne High School where Pharrell was on the drumline at.
Meanwhile, Towns is having a fantastic season averaging 24.3 points and 13.6 rebounds per game. He was just selected to the 2025 All-Star team for the 32-17 Knicks.
Towns is winning on the court, while his girlfriend is off of it with looks like these.
