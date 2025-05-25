Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia goes full preppy USC grad in glam photos
Natalia Bryant just graduated college from the University of Southern California with a degree in film. She’s continuing her career as a model as seen in her latest glam look following her big moment.
Natallia, 22, is the oldest daughter of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant and mom Vanessa Bryant, who was at her daughter’s USC graduation posing with her and giving her the sweetest kiss. Natalia wore a beautiful white dress with a touching tribute to dad on her stole. She also received her degree from Los Angeles Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss in an amazing gesture.
The new grad looks so much like mom as seen in their matching cowgirl fits for a recent Beyoncé concert and here at a Los Angeles Dodgers game.
She’s growing up so fast — just look at her high school graduation photo vs. her college one. Natalia has also worn stunning fits like her Oscars party gown that had mom and bestie Ciara gushing over it.
Now, she’s “marking the moment” of her graduation with some model photos where she said, “Glad to be a grad 🎓.” Scroll through to see her full preppy look.
She has said she wants to pursue a career in film with her degree, but she also has a career in modeling.
Natalia also helps mom with her little sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5. The three girls just made the most adorable TikTok video to celebrate Natalia’s graduation.
The future is bright for Natalia Bryant, whatever she chooses to do.
