Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stuns with USC sorority look

The oldest child of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend clearly is enjoying her time in college.

Natalia Bryant arrives at the 7th Annual REVOLVE Festival 2024 during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival.
Natalia Bryant arrives at the 7th Annual REVOLVE Festival 2024 during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival. / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia is a 21-year-old college student at USC in Los Angeles. She’s clearly enjoying her time in school.

Natalia, who looks just like her mom Vanessa in posts, is a film student at the prestigious department as well as a model — no surprise with her mother’s looks.

She’s recently posted more grown-up looks like her naughty Halloween costume and her fire-red low-cut dress on a night out with friends.

So, she’s you average college student even though there’s nothing normal about her or her life. In her latest post she dropped on Instagram on Saturday night, Natalia showed off a sorority look in a KKG shirt with some other friends.

Natalia Bryant
Natalia Bryant/Instagram

The shirts say “We’re Never Leaving”. So this raises the question did Natalia rush a sorority? It could be Kappa Kappa Gamma if so.

Regardless, she’s having fun. She also posted her fandom for USC on the big USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins game night.

Natalia Bryant
Natalia Bryant/Instagram

Fight On, Natalia.

When she’s not being a model, a student, or just a normal 21 year old, she’s helping mom with sisters Bianka, 7, and Capri, 4.

Yea, she’s an extraordinary woman. Dad would definitely be so proud.

