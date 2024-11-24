Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stuns with USC sorority look
Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia is a 21-year-old college student at USC in Los Angeles. She’s clearly enjoying her time in school.
Natalia, who looks just like her mom Vanessa in posts, is a film student at the prestigious department as well as a model — no surprise with her mother’s looks.
She’s recently posted more grown-up looks like her naughty Halloween costume and her fire-red low-cut dress on a night out with friends.
So, she’s you average college student even though there’s nothing normal about her or her life. In her latest post she dropped on Instagram on Saturday night, Natalia showed off a sorority look in a KKG shirt with some other friends.
The shirts say “We’re Never Leaving”. So this raises the question did Natalia rush a sorority? It could be Kappa Kappa Gamma if so.
Regardless, she’s having fun. She also posted her fandom for USC on the big USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins game night.
Fight On, Natalia.
When she’s not being a model, a student, or just a normal 21 year old, she’s helping mom with sisters Bianka, 7, and Capri, 4.
Yea, she’s an extraordinary woman. Dad would definitely be so proud.
