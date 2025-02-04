Vanessa Bryant posts Luka Doncic's awesome Kobe comment with special Lakers bond
Luka Doncic is now with the Los Angeles Lakers, and at his press conference introduction to the team he had some heartfelt words about Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi. It didn’t go unnoticed by Vanessa Bryant, who was truly touched.
The NBA world is still shook after Doncic and Maxi Kleber were traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and the 2029 first-round pick.
On Tuesday, with Luka looking clean-cut and dapper, he was officially welcomed to the team by GM Rob Pelinka and head coach JJ Reddick. What stood out were his comments about Kobe and Gigi: “I just wish Kobe and Gigi were here to see this moment,” the NBA All-Star said. While they unfortunately weren’t, Vanessa certainly was. She took to Instagram to post Kobe and Luka together with Gigi and said, “Kobe & Gigi 💜🎉.”
How Doncic and the late NBA legend met was thanks to a hilarious moment from 2019 when Kobe, sitting with his daughter Gigi as Vanessa showed, started talking smack to the then Mavs franchise player in his native Slovenian language.
The now 25 year old then went over to introduce himself to Bryant and Gigi, saying, “I was like, ‘who is talking Slovenian?!’”
Vanessa also posted this moment from Luka and Kobe with a quote about Kobe speaking Slovenian. “Just for Kobe to know my name was amazing,” Luka said.
The five-year death anniversary of Kobe and Gigi just passed and moments like these no doubt warm Vanessa’s heart. Truly amazing.
