Kristin Juszczyk’s ‘cursed’ 49ers fit in snowy Buffalo vs. Bills
Usually Kristin Juszczyk is taking off fabric and showing off her fantastic abs in her fits. For the last two weeks, she’s rocked her custom San Francisco 49ers snow suit to stay warm, but the team’s been ice cold.
The fashion designer and wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk is famous for her custom NFL creations. We’ve seen her this season in fits like her can’t miss sheer crop top, or her ab-bearing sleeveless look.
With the team in Green Bay and Buffalo the last two weeks, there definitely wasn’t crop top or abs-out weather going on. Juszczyk first releveaed her custom snow suits vs. the Packers, and then wore it again on Sunday night. The 49ers lost both games, and Juszczyk said she’s ready to “burn them” and called them “cursed.” She certainly had fun in the snow in them, however, and looked amazing doing so.
RELATED: Claire Kittle’s snow fit with husband George a winner despite 49ers loss
RELATED: Tom Brady makes Buffalo joke while showing shredded body shirtless
Kristin commented, “The snowsuits are officially cursed… 🫣 Win or lose were always having a good time! thank you Buffalo for the amazing memories!! ❄️”
She did look like she had an amazing time. She even posed with husband Kyle — who had a crucial goal line fumble in the second half — after the game in it.
And one with fellow snow suit mate, Claire Kittle — the wife of George Kittle.
While the two looked incredible as always, 49ers fans are definitely ready to burn those to try and change the luck in anyway possible. Let’s see what Kristin cooks up this Sunday for the Chicago Bears game that’s not in cold Chicago, but back in the Bay Area.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Cowboy $$$: Loreal Sarkisian rocks Daisy Dukes in Thanksgiving fit stunner
All grown up: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie
Kiss the cook: Livvy Dunne ‘cooks’ in incredible black miniskirt in kitchen
Ahhh: Steph Curry posts adorable Thanksgiving photos with new baby Cai
New Miss Queen: Landry Kiffin wows next to dad Lane in low-cut top after Ole Miss win