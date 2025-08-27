Lakers sort-of owner Jeanie Buss rocks purple pants supporting Luka Doncic in Poland
The Los Angeles Lakers clearly have gone all in on Luka Doncic not only with a new contract, but with their support. Former owner, now Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss turned heads with her fit after flying out to Poland with General Manager Rob Pelinka to watch Doncic play in EuroBasket 2025.
Doncic came over to the Lakers midseason in a shocking trade with the Dallas Mavericks. After the Lakers were bounced in the first round, Luka has dedicated himself to getting in shape this offseason losing a ton of weight and looking like a whole new person.
The 26-year-old superstar also got paid like one with a three-year, $165 million maximum contract extension with the Lakers. He celebrated with teammates, Pelinka, Buss, and new owner Mark Walter in Las Vegas where Doncic and Pelinka were seen dancing together at a Backstreet Boys concert.
With Eurobasket going on and Doncic playing for his native Slovenia, Buss and Pelinka made the trek to support him where the 63-year-old Buss certainly stood out on the court amongst the three with her purple pants fit.
While there’s been some drama in the offseason with their other superstar LeBron James as he’s doing his own thing and even seen with Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic’s agent on a yacht, Luka has been crushing the gym and on the court.
Last season Doncic averaged 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game.
Lakers fans including Buss can’t wait to see him back in the gold and purple — like her pants — uniform again.
