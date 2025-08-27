The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lakers sort-of owner Jeanie Buss rocks purple pants supporting Luka Doncic in Poland

The governor of the team poses next to a skinny-looking Doncic in a wild fit during EuroBasket 2025.

Matt Ryan

Former owner and president of the Los Angeles Lakers Jeanie Buss attends the game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena.
/ Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers clearly have gone all in on Luka Doncic not only with a new contract, but with their support. Former owner, now Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss turned heads with her fit after flying out to Poland with General Manager Rob Pelinka to watch Doncic play in EuroBasket 2025.

Doncic came over to the Lakers midseason in a shocking trade with the Dallas Mavericks. After the Lakers were bounced in the first round, Luka has dedicated himself to getting in shape this offseason losing a ton of weight and looking like a whole new person.

RELATED: 6-foot-7 Aaron Judge makes skinny Luka Doncic look tiny in side-by-side photo

The 26-year-old superstar also got paid like one with a three-year, $165 million maximum contract extension with the Lakers. He celebrated with teammates, Pelinka, Buss, and new owner Mark Walter in Las Vegas where Doncic and Pelinka were seen dancing together at a Backstreet Boys concert.

With Eurobasket going on and Doncic playing for his native Slovenia, Buss and Pelinka made the trek to support him where the 63-year-old Buss certainly stood out on the court amongst the three with her purple pants fit.

RELATED: Luka Doncic's fiancée Anamaria posts rare selfies for Slovenia game fit

While there’s been some drama in the offseason with their other superstar LeBron James as he’s doing his own thing and even seen with Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic’s agent on a yacht, Luka has been crushing the gym and on the court.

Last season Doncic averaged 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game.

Lakers fans including Buss can’t wait to see him back in the gold and purple — like her pants — uniform again.

Jeanie Buss
/ Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

