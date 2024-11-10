Exuberant Ole Miss Fans Storm Field Before Upset Win Against Georgia Is Even Over
Since Ole Miss hired him before the 2020 season, Rebels coach Lane Kiffin had been looking for a true, bona fide signature win over an SEC foe.
On Saturday, he got one.
Riding a sterling defensive performance and a gritty outing from quarterback Jaxson Dart, No. 16 Ole Miss toppled No. 2 Georgia 28–10 Saturday in Oxford, Miss. So thrilled were the Rebels fans by the victory that they attempted to storm the field before the game was even over.
The officials could be seen pleading with fans to vacate the field as it transformed into a sea of red and blue as 16 seconds remained on the game clock.
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, flanked by his ceremonial detail, could be seen visibly annoyed at the fans' incursion.
Eventually, the fans were herded off the field and play could resume. Once that happened, the Rebels ran out the clock and their fans reclaimed the field once more.