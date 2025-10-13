Landry Kiffin reveals LSU game-day fit betraying dad Lane and Ole Miss
Landry Kiffin skipped out on watching dad Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels’ game this weekend, heading off to watch boyfriend Whit Weeks and the LSU Tigers play. She revealed her stunning fit for the betrayal game.
The 20-year-old daughter of the Rebels coach and mom Layla made waves when she hard launched her relationship with Weeks the week LSU was playing at Ole Miss. She even wore an LSU shirt and a custom Weeks fit on game day, but ultimately showed her Rebels pride and altered it before kickoff while posing with dad.
On Saturday, Ole Miss was at home vs. the Washington State Cougars while LSU had a game in Baton Rouge vs. the South Carolina Gamecocks. Landry made the five-hour drive with brother Knox, who was making a visit to the school as a class of 2028 quarterback at Oxford High in Mississippi.
Landry was shown on TV at the game to which Lane posted getting emotional seeing her as she’s usually a game-day staple at the ‘Sip in her fire fits like her all-white look posing with mom.
On Saturday, she rocked another head-turning game-day look just in another stadium. She took to TikTok and showed off her white and black polka-dot dress rooting on Weeks.
LSU would win 20-10, while Landry and dad’s Ole Miss team would squeak by in a stunner, 24-21, after being 30-point favorites.
LSU travels to taking on the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, while Ole Miss is on the road for a huge top 10 matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs. Landry surely won’t betray dad for that game, will she?
