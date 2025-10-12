Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla stuns in denim fit matching her husband in Ole Miss win
The Ole Miss Rebels looked off for most of the game as over 30-point favorites vs. the Washington State Cougars at home. They’d pull off the victory, but it wasn’t pretty. While the team didn’t look great, head coach Lane Kiffin’s reconciled wife Layla Kiffin certainly did.
No. 4 Ole Miss was coming off a bye week following an emotional win over the LSU Tigers where they went up against Lane and Layla’s daughter’s boyfriend Whit Weeks after they hard launched their relationship the week of the game.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry, wife Layla stun side-by-side for Ole Miss celebration
Landry would wear a surprising LSU fit before the game before altering it right before kickoff. Layla would also have a different look reppin’ a different team on game day.
For Saturday’s 24-21 tense victory at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi, Layla stood out in her Rebels-blue denim look posing with a friend.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla hangs with country star without Ole Miss husband
She also matched Lane’s blue pregame fit.
A win is a win and next week Lane and the Rebels will travel to Georgia in a monster top 10 showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs.
Layla will no doubt rock something special for that one as well.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Tragic loss: Makena White’s heartbreaking last words for PGA star before death
Sweet post: Penn State QB Drew Allar’s gf Emma Bush shares love note to him
Huh?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla wears surprising Ole Miss-LSU fit supporting other team
Nice touch: Natalia Bryant has elegant tribute to dad Kobe in flowing black dress
Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continued at Ryder Cup