Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry, wife Layla stun side-by-side for Ole Miss celebration
It was a winning weekend in the Kiffin family on and off the field.
Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels dominated, 63-7, over Georgia State on Saturday with his reconciled wife Layla in attendance and on his sister Heidi’s birthday. He even gave her a shoutout Layla after going 1-0 to start the season with a sweet picture.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin shares sweet moment with reconciled wife Layla before Ole Miss season
His daughter Landry, 20, who goes to Ole Miss and was a game-day fit hit last season like her cocktail polka-dot Rebels dress, showed off her all-white crop-top look on Saturday while partying for Heidi’s birthday with her sorority sisters.
But like the Rebels offense with all the right plays, Layla and Landry were the winning combo together in their stunning side-by-side look.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry rocks Ole Miss colors for pilates matching fit
Like mother like daughter.
Layla and Lane met while he was an offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Volunteers and she was an assistant volleyball coach. They were married from 2004-2016 and have Landry, daughter Presley, 18, who is off at USC playing volleyball, and son Knox, 16, who moved with mom to Mississippi to play high school football at quarterback. The two have gotten back together after all these years — Lane has posted with her in sweet moments his “ring” anniversary message.
Layla and Landry will no doubt be hits at Ole Miss games this season.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game
Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores
All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend
SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit
Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad