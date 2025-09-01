The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry, wife Layla stun side-by-side for Ole Miss celebration

The mother-daughter Kiffin team certainly won off the field as well for the Rebels’ big win.

Matt Ryan

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the media during SEC Media Day at Omni Atlanta Hotel.
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the media during SEC Media Day at Omni Atlanta Hotel. / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

It was a winning weekend in the Kiffin family on and off the field.

Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels dominated, 63-7, over Georgia State on Saturday with his reconciled wife Layla in attendance and on his sister Heidi’s birthday. He even gave her a shoutout Layla after going 1-0 to start the season with a sweet picture.

Lane Kiffin and Layla Kiffin
Lane Kiffin/Instagram

His daughter Landry, 20, who goes to Ole Miss and was a game-day fit hit last season like her cocktail polka-dot Rebels dress, showed off her all-white crop-top look on Saturday while partying for Heidi’s birthday with her sorority sisters.

But like the Rebels offense with all the right plays, Layla and Landry were the winning combo together in their stunning side-by-side look.

Layla Kiffin (left) next to Landry Kiffin
Layla Kiffin (left) next to Landry Kiffin / Layla Kiffin/Instagram

Like mother like daughter.

Layla and Lane met while he was an offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Volunteers and she was an assistant volleyball coach. They were married from 2004-2016 and have Landry, daughter Presley, 18, who is off at USC playing volleyball, and son Knox, 16, who moved with mom to Mississippi to play high school football at quarterback. The two have gotten back together after all these years — Lane has posted with her in sweet moments his “ring” anniversary message.

Layla and Landry will no doubt be hits at Ole Miss games this season.

Lane Kiffin, Layla Kiffin
Dec. 14, 2024: Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin and his ex-wife, Layla Kiffin (R), and eldest daughter, Landry Kiffin. / @thereallanekiffin/Instagram

