The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Landry Kiffin betrays dad Lane in LSU Whit Weeks dress vs. Ole Miss

The Ole Miss student and daughter of the coach chooses her LSU boyfriend over her school and dad with her fit for Saturday’s big game at Mississippi.

Matt Ryan

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin worked the sidelines as the Kentucky Wildcats faced off against the Ole Miss Rebels at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky on Saturday, September 6, 2025.
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin worked the sidelines as the Kentucky Wildcats faced off against the Ole Miss Rebels at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky on Saturday, September 6, 2025. / Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Landry Kiffin caused quite a stir this week when she hard launched her relationship with star LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks the week his team plays her dad’s Ole Miss Rebels squad. She certainly will make even more waves with her custom dress for the game.

Landry, 20, goes to school at Ole Miss and is dad’s biggest fan, doing fun TikToks with him, and giving him an awesome gift last season when he won his 100th college game. She’s also posed with him after games like the Gator Bowl last season.

Lane Kiffin and Landry Kiffin
Lane Kiffin and Landry Kiffin / Lane Kiffin/Instagram

RELATED: Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry reveals secret surprise for LSU bf Whit Weeks

After all, she was the reason he stayed to coach at Ole Miss as was revealed in this week’s documentary “The Live of Lane Kiffin” on ESPN.

Landry is always a game-day fit hit for the Rebels, too, like her white-out look while posing side-by-side with mom Layla Kiffin for the home opener, and then her all-black Rebels look in shorts last weekend.

It came as a surprise this week when Landry posted being “happy” and shared a photo with Weeks that he would confirm was him by tagging her in it.

Landry Kiffin and Whit Weeks
Whit Weeks/Instagram

RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s 3-word response to daughter Landry dating LSU’s Whit Weeks

All week Lane said his daughter’s loyalties would lie with him and the Rebels on game-day. Landry’s TikTok told a different story however, first in an LSU T-shirt.

Landry Kiffin
Landry Kiffin/TikTok

And then in this custom minidress with Weeks’ number 40 on it.

Landry Kiffin
Landry Kiffin/TikTok
Landry Kiffin
Landry Kiffin/TikTok

That is shocking! Is she just teasing and will change for the actual game? Things just got even more interesting on game day and in the Kiffin household this Saturday with No. 4 LSU visiting No. 13 Ole Miss in Oxford.

Landry Kiffin and Lane Kiffin
Landry Kiffin and Lane Kiffin

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continues at Ryder Cup

Run-a-way: Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia matches Ciara’s stunning look modeling

What a view!: Livvy Dunne flexes new baller NYC apartment in casual tank-top selfie

Swiftie 2.0: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is girlfriend before Chargers game

SEC romance: LSU star confirms dating Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry in awkward timing

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships