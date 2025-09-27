Landry Kiffin betrays dad Lane in LSU Whit Weeks dress vs. Ole Miss
Landry Kiffin caused quite a stir this week when she hard launched her relationship with star LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks the week his team plays her dad’s Ole Miss Rebels squad. She certainly will make even more waves with her custom dress for the game.
Landry, 20, goes to school at Ole Miss and is dad’s biggest fan, doing fun TikToks with him, and giving him an awesome gift last season when he won his 100th college game. She’s also posed with him after games like the Gator Bowl last season.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry reveals secret surprise for LSU bf Whit Weeks
After all, she was the reason he stayed to coach at Ole Miss as was revealed in this week’s documentary “The Live of Lane Kiffin” on ESPN.
Landry is always a game-day fit hit for the Rebels, too, like her white-out look while posing side-by-side with mom Layla Kiffin for the home opener, and then her all-black Rebels look in shorts last weekend.
It came as a surprise this week when Landry posted being “happy” and shared a photo with Weeks that he would confirm was him by tagging her in it.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s 3-word response to daughter Landry dating LSU’s Whit Weeks
All week Lane said his daughter’s loyalties would lie with him and the Rebels on game-day. Landry’s TikTok told a different story however, first in an LSU T-shirt.
And then in this custom minidress with Weeks’ number 40 on it.
That is shocking! Is she just teasing and will change for the actual game? Things just got even more interesting on game day and in the Kiffin household this Saturday with No. 4 LSU visiting No. 13 Ole Miss in Oxford.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continues at Ryder Cup
Run-a-way: Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia matches Ciara’s stunning look modeling
What a view!: Livvy Dunne flexes new baller NYC apartment in casual tank-top selfie
Swiftie 2.0: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is girlfriend before Chargers game
SEC romance: LSU star confirms dating Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry in awkward timing