Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry posts first Whit Weeks couple photo since Ole Miss loss
Landry Kiffin caused quite a stir when she and LSU Tigers star linebacker Whit Weeks hard launched their relationship the week he played her dad Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels. It looks like football didn’t come between this couple, though.
She even drove over 300 miles to surprise him before the game.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin gives true feelings on LSU star Whit Weeks dating daughter Landry
On game day, the 20-year-old Landry turned heads when she posted on TikTok in an LSU T-shirt and then a Whit Weeks costum fit. She’d later alter it before kickoff and prove her allegiances where to her college and dad’s team.
She was seen celebrating doing a dance after the big Ole Miss win over then No. 4 LSU in a big way.
Weeks, meanwhile, had a rough day, being called out after the game by Kiffin and even throwing up on the field where there was nowhere to hide from cameras.
RELATED: How Landry Kiffin made dad Lane cry to convince him to stay at Ole Miss
All of it apparently didn’t break Landry’s and Whit’s relationship up as she just posted a new TikTok video on Monday where she was sitting with a shirtless Weeks talking about an “Anthropologie rock” that’s supposed to “bless” their relationship.
Weeks looked on with excitement when Landry pulled it out of the box.
And he looked confused when looking at a plain looking rock.
Hey, whether it was a gift or she picked it off the ground as she said, she’s definitely having a good time on TikTok with Weeks even after the Ole Miss win.
