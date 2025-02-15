Lane Kiffin has ‘best nite ever’ with daughter Landry and her Ole Miss friends
Lane Kiffin was an honorary member of daughter Landry’s “Galentine’s“ dinner with her Ole Miss friends and had the “best nite ever.”
The Ole Miss Rebels football coach and his oldest daughter Landry, 20, are super close. She goes to the college and was dad’s No. 1 fan all season and the reason he stayed to coach at the school. The two shared a touching moment after a big victory, and she gave him the sweetest gift for his 100th win. Her school spirit was also always present with her Rebels gear mirror selfie, and her custom Ole Miss jacket and low-cut top standing with dad.
The two have remained close in the offseason as Lane has forgiven Landry for her epic birthday spending spree in New York City he joked about, and are pilates buddies where she crushed him in an ab-flexing, shoestring crop-top fit for a workout and they had a Valentine’s Day class together where dad posted a sweet note for his daughter.
Lane was just one of the girls for dinner with Landry and her friends for what looked like an amazing night.
While Lane had a night with Landry, he and ex-wife Layla Kiffin have reconciled after divorcing in 2016 after 12 years of marriage. She’s moving to Mississippi with their son Knox, 17, to be with Lane, while their other daughter, Presley, is headed to USC to play volleyball.
Lane was just one of the girls at dinner and definitely enjoyed himself. Now, did he get the bill?
