Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry sizzles in low-cut fire-red gown for Ole Miss formal
While the Ole Miss Rebels football season for December is still up in the air and coach Lane Kiffin is lobbying hard on social media to make the College Football Playoffs, daughter Landry Kiffin already won the whole month with her latest look.
Landry, a 19-year-old Ole Miss sophomore, has been a consistent bright spot for the team all season. She’s dad’s No. 1 fan, giving him a sweet gift on his big 100th overall win, while showing off her school spirit in a mirror selfie.
While the two shared a heartfelt hug after a game, her fits have been the real winner. She wowed next to dad in a recent picture in a black low-cut top and custom OIe Miss jacket. Her game day looks like this polka-dot dress are can’t-miss from anywhere in the stadium.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry rocks sparkly spaghetti-string top while singing
Her latest look for her Ole Miss Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority Christmas formal in a low-cut fire-red gown definitely won the holidays for the Kiffins.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin has touching family moment with kids Presley, Knox before Florida loss
Landry can be seen in the gown dancing with her sorority friend on her TikTok.
No matter what happens to dad Lane and the Rebels football team in December, nothing is going to upstage Landry’s Ole Miss formal look.
