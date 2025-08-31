The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin posts love note to wife Layla after blowout win

The Rebels got off to a great start to the season, and the coach got to celebrate the victory with his reconciled wife.

The Ole Miss Rebels rolled Georgia State on Saturday in Oxford, Mississippi. The real win for the coach was off the field, though.

While Ole Miss started the season 1-0, winning 63-7, Lane posted before the game sharing a moment with his wife with whom they got back together after being married from 2004-2016.

Together they have daughter Landry, 20, who goes to Ole Miss, daughter Presley, 18, who is off to USC where she’s playing volleyball, and son Knox, 16, who moved with mom to Mississippi and is playing quarterback in high school. Lane recently made a “ring” post while on a date with Layla, showing they had reconciled.

While Landry wore her own white-out fit for the game, Lane posted with Layla on the sidelines before the game where she had on her white top. He wrote after the game, “1-0!!! Find someone that looks at you like this. 🤣.”

It’s great to see the Kiffins back together and it was a good Saturday for them.

No doubt, Layla will be a big hit on Ole Miss game days like Landry.

