Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry flexes Ole Miss-colored crop top before Kentucky game
It’s a college football game day in the Kiffin household, which means Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry is wearing something stunning on Saturday.
Lane and the Rebels started the season with a big victory, 63-7, over Georgia State. Now, they’ll get an SEC test with on the road vs. the Kentucky Wildcats today.
It was already a winning Friday for the Kiffins as Lane’s daughter Presley, 18, and the USC Trojans volleyball team won, and his son Knox, 16, and Oxford High football were also victorious.
RELATED: Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin posts love note to wife Layla after blowout win
Last week, Landry, 20, who goes to Ole Miss herself, wowed in a white-out fit while stunning side-by-side with mom Layla.
She already started Saturday with a winning look in an Ole Miss-colored crop top getting ready for her pilates class while showing off how to make a raspberry matcha drink.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry rocks Ole Miss colors for pilates matching fit
That’s a good way to get the day started before game-day cocktails start flowing with kickoff a 3:30 EST.
Lane was certainly fired up watching the video and for the day, commenting “Let’s go!!!”
It’s another typical football Saturday in the Kiffin household and another fire spirited Rebels look from the coach’s daughter.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game
Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores
All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend
SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit
Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad