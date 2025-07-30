Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley flexes first official USC volleyball uniform fit
Lane Kiffin’s youngest daughter Presley is officially a USC Trojans volleyball player and showed off her first team photos flexing her uniform.
The 18-year-old daughter of the Ole Miss Rebels football coach stayed back in California as opposed to the rest of the family who are all now in Mississippi with Lane, including Presley’s mom Layla who reconciled with dad after being divorced since 2016. Sister Landry, 20, and brother Knox, 16, are also in Oxford with her football dad.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla loves daughter Presley’s USC volleyball fit with teammates
Presley just graduated from high school at sports powerhouse Mater Dei in Santa Ana, California, after she played in the powder puff football game. The whole family came out where Lane wore his Ole Miss blazer to the ceremony.
After mom took her to orientation and hung out with her for a Fourth of July beach day where they took a chill selfie, Presley is now at USC where she took her official team photos that she shared on Instagram.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s reconciled wife Layla rocks Ole Miss cowboy boots, dress country fit
It’s ironic that dad coached at USC from 2010-2013 before he was famously fired at the LAX airport.
Now, he can root for USC again with his daughter there as an athlete.
Congrats to Presley Kiffin, and from one Trojan to another, Fight On!
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New WNBA besties: Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese crush duo locker room dance
Love on the links: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit
Who’s that girl?: LeBron James’ wife Savannah looks unrecognizable with new ‘do
Proud bro: Josh Allen is emotional proud brother for sister’s Bills’ inspired baby news
Windy City stopper?: Northwestern shows off snow-proof most expensive CFB stadium