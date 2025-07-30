The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley flexes first official USC volleyball uniform fit

The Trojans freshman daughter of the Ole Miss Rebels football coach takes her individual and team photos.

Matt Ryan

Lane Kiffin, center left, poses with the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy with his family after the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.
/ Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lane Kiffin’s youngest daughter Presley is officially a USC Trojans volleyball player and showed off her first team photos flexing her uniform.

The 18-year-old daughter of the Ole Miss Rebels football coach stayed back in California as opposed to the rest of the family who are all now in Mississippi with Lane, including Presley’s mom Layla who reconciled with dad after being divorced since 2016. Sister Landry, 20, and brother Knox, 16, are also in Oxford with her football dad.

Presley Kiffin and Layla Kiffin
/ Lane Kiffin/Instagram

Presley just graduated from high school at sports powerhouse Mater Dei in Santa Ana, California, after she played in the powder puff football game. The whole family came out where Lane wore his Ole Miss blazer to the ceremony.

After mom took her to orientation and hung out with her for a Fourth of July beach day where they took a chill selfie, Presley is now at USC where she took her official team photos that she shared on Instagram.

It’s ironic that dad coached at USC from 2010-2013 before he was famously fired at the LAX airport.

Now, he can root for USC again with his daughter there as an athlete.

Congrats to Presley Kiffin, and from one Trojan to another, Fight On!

Presley Kiffin (left) and USC teammates
/ Layla Kiffin/Instagram

