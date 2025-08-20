The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry rocks Ole Miss colors for pilates matching fit

The oldest daughter of the Rebels coach is getting into the football spirit during her workout.

Lane Kiffin, center left, poses with the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy with his family after the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s almost football season for the Kiffin family. Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin’s oldest daughter Landry Kiffin is getting into the spirit with her pilates class fit.

Landry, 20, is the oldest daughter of Lane and reconciled wife Layla Kiffin, who is with the family in Oxford, Mississippi, for football season. Landry goes to school at Ole Miss, while their son Knox, 16, just transferred to play football at Oxford High School. Their other daughter Presley, 18, is off play volleyball for the USC Trojans where dad once coached.

Lane is close to his daughter Landry like taking a selfie where he was famously fired at by USC at the LAX airport. / Lane Kiffin/Instagram

Landry was a hit last season with her fits like her game-day polka-dot cocktail dress, and her custom Ole Miss jacket. She’s also helped dad get ready for this upcoming season by crushing his team during one of her pilates classes she teaches.

Speaking of pilates, she’s also had dad take her class where she upstaged him with her workout fit. Now, Landry flexed an Ole Miss red crop top and matching shorts combo for class.

Landry Kiffin/Instagram

Ole Miss kicks off its season at home on August 30 vs Georgia State. While Lane hopes his team will shine on the field, no doubt his daughter Landry will be pulling out her best school spirit look at the ‘Sip.

Lane Kiffin and Landry Kiffin / Lane Kiffin/Instagram

