Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry slays Ole Miss red stunner for Florida game-day fit
Landry Kiffin is back for dad Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels instead of going to her boyfriend’s LSU Tigers game. She crushed her Mississippi red look for Saturday’s big game vs. the Florida Gators.
The oldest daughter of the head football coach goes to school at the University of Mississippi, but lately has turned heads after hard launching her relationship with LSU star linebacker Whit Weeks the week he played Ole Miss, and then attending two games rocking custom Tigers fits like the one below.
RELATED: Theo Von hangs with Landry Kiffin, dad Lane for Knox’s big game with Ole Miss flex
Last week she crushed her white-tiger LSU fit for the game at the Alabama Crimson Tide.
On Saturday, she was back in the ‘Sip for the SEC matchup with the Gators while also back in Ole Miss colors with a red stunner that she showed off on TikTok.
RELATED: Florida has 'wild card' coach in mix not named Lane Kiffin, Eli Drinkwitz
She hopes it’s the lucky red, too, and dad gets win No. 10 on the season.
The 20-year-old Landry has been enjoying herself lately tuning out all the coaching chatter with dad: She had fun on Halloween with Harry Potter costumes with Weeks, and then showed off her dance moves in a stunning dress for her sorority formal.
Saturday was all about Ole Miss football once again for Landry and Lane.
