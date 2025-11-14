The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Landry Kiffin shows off dance moves not worrying about dad Lane leaving Ole Miss

The oldest daughter of the Rebels coach enjoys her sorority formal as the coaching rumors swirl.

Matt Ryan

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin poses for a photo with his daughter Landry Kiffin prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin poses for a photo with his daughter Landry Kiffin prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Lane Kiffin is a hot topic when it comes to coaching vacancies. While the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is being courted to places like the Florida Gators and LSU Tigers, his oldest daughter Landry Kiffin is just enjoying her college life at the University of Mississippi.

Landry, 20, was the reason dad wanted to stay at Ole Miss back in November of 2022 when he turned down the Auburn Tigers job. He then signed a six-year contract extension and as of this writing he’s gone 30-6 at Ole Miss since, including 9-1 this season.

While Landry has been there at games crushing her fits like her white-out look in the opener, and another where she rocked it with mom Layla Kiffin — who Lane has reconciled with — on game day.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin's wife Layla, kids are giving us answer if he'll leave Ole Miss or not

Landry, though, has also been at her boyfriend and LSU star linebacker Whit Weeks’ games a couple of times over dads, leaving Lane emotional.

Landry and Whit
Landry with her boyfriend Whit / Whit Weeks/Instagram

Like he has in his career several times, would Lane decide to bolt at this time?

RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry turns heads in white-tiger LSU fit at Alabama game

His daughter doesn’t seem too concerned as she’s been seen recently dressing up in a Harry Potter costume for Halloween, and now her sorority Kappa Kappa Gamma formal in a stunning Ole Miss blue dress.

Landry Kiffin
Landry Kiffin/TikTok

She also showed off her dance moves to Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance” with a sorority sister.

Landry Kiffin
Landry Kiffin/TikTok

She’s clearly enjoying her college life and not worrying about the noise around her dad right now.

Landry and Lane
Landry Kiffin/TikTok

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

