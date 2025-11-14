Landry Kiffin shows off dance moves not worrying about dad Lane leaving Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin is a hot topic when it comes to coaching vacancies. While the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is being courted to places like the Florida Gators and LSU Tigers, his oldest daughter Landry Kiffin is just enjoying her college life at the University of Mississippi.
Landry, 20, was the reason dad wanted to stay at Ole Miss back in November of 2022 when he turned down the Auburn Tigers job. He then signed a six-year contract extension and as of this writing he’s gone 30-6 at Ole Miss since, including 9-1 this season.
While Landry has been there at games crushing her fits like her white-out look in the opener, and another where she rocked it with mom Layla Kiffin — who Lane has reconciled with — on game day.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin's wife Layla, kids are giving us answer if he'll leave Ole Miss or not
Landry, though, has also been at her boyfriend and LSU star linebacker Whit Weeks’ games a couple of times over dads, leaving Lane emotional.
Like he has in his career several times, would Lane decide to bolt at this time?
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry turns heads in white-tiger LSU fit at Alabama game
His daughter doesn’t seem too concerned as she’s been seen recently dressing up in a Harry Potter costume for Halloween, and now her sorority Kappa Kappa Gamma formal in a stunning Ole Miss blue dress.
She also showed off her dance moves to Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance” with a sorority sister.
She’s clearly enjoying her college life and not worrying about the noise around her dad right now.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit
First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game
Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death
Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss