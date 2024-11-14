Lane Kiffin’s surprising reaction to daughter Presley choosing USC
Lane Kiffin has a lot of history with the USC Trojans, both good and bad. Now he will be forced to cheer for them again.
Kiffin is currently the coach of the Ole Miss Rebels, where his oldest daughter 19-year-old Landry Kiffin goes to school. Lane has shown a close bond with his viral daughter who convinced him to stay at the school. The two shared a heartfelt hug after a big win on Saturday and had and “special” message for each other.
Lane’s 18-year-old daughter Presley is paving her own path and attending dad’s former school USC to play volleyball at. Kiffin coached at USC from 2001-2007 where he became the offsenive coordinator starting in 2005. He’d return from 2010-2013 as head coach and went 28-15, but lost seven of their last 11 games in 2012 and 2013 and faced a two-year bowl ban and lost 30 scholarships due to the Reggie Bush NCAA case.
Given his up-and-down history with the school, Lane had a surprising reaction to Presley choosing to go there on Wednesday. He posted on X (formerly Twitter) simply a fire and red heart emoji. He’s certainly a proud dad above all else.
Presley goes to Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, CA, and lives with Lane’s ex-wife Layla Reaves, who he has three kids with: Landry, Presley, and son Knox.
Knox is a class of 2028 prospect who plays quarterback in Palos Verdes, California, and has offers from three colleges in Arkansas State, SMU, and Mississippi College.
Meanwhile, dad’s team is coming off a huge win vs. No. 3 Georgia. Lane Kiffin has a lot to smile about these days, but his proud dad moment with Presley on Wednesday has to be at the top of the list.
