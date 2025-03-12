Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry slays stunning dress on tropical spring break vacation
Landry Kiffin is enjoying a tropical vacation where’s she’s crushing yoga sessions and her fits with amazing beach views.
The oldest daughter of Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin is a sophomore at the school and enjoying her spring break vacation with friends. Landry has been working hard running her pilates classes while crushing dad in her shoestring crop-top workout fit.
The 20-year-old was a bright spot for the team all season with her Ole Miss school spirit fit in a mirror selfie, and her heartfelt hug with dad after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs, and her sweet gift for his 100th coaching victory.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin shares reconciled wife Layla inspecting Ole Miss home in sequined jeans
Getting a much-deserved break and letting loose is a college spring break tradition. Landry and her girls hit up Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where she slayed a yoga class in a crop top and pose on the beach, and then took to TikTok to to have some fun in a low-cut aquamarine dress.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin shows off jacked arms calling out QB Jaxson Dart, son Knox
That’s quite the hotel room view as well with the Pacific Ocean in the background to go with her dress color. They look like they are ready to go out for a night of fun.
Landry is taking a break from classes where she’s studying real estate.
That’s yet another winning look for the coach’s daughter.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Gaga MVP: Michael Jordan-obsessed Jalen Hurts spotted having dinner with hero
Mama mia: Brittany Mahomes has ‘proud’ mom moment with 8-week-old Golden
Out-Dunne: ‘Love Island’ heartthrob Rob Rausch upstages Livvy at last LSU meet
Ahhh: ESPN’s Molly Qerim gets one-word high praise from $100M-man Stephen A.
Supermom: Tom Brady’s ex Gisele Bundchen spotted first time after baby with daughter