The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry slays stunning dress on tropical spring break vacation

The Ole Miss student, daughter of the Rebels football coach crushes her fit with an amazing hotel room view.

Matt Ryan

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, center left, poses with the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy with his family after the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, center left, poses with the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy with his family after the game of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Landry Kiffin is enjoying a tropical vacation where’s she’s crushing yoga sessions and her fits with amazing beach views.

The oldest daughter of Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin is a sophomore at the school and enjoying her spring break vacation with friends. Landry has been working hard running her pilates classes while crushing dad in her shoestring crop-top workout fit.

The 20-year-old was a bright spot for the team all season with her Ole Miss school spirit fit in a mirror selfie, and her heartfelt hug with dad after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs, and her sweet gift for his 100th coaching victory.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin shares reconciled wife Layla inspecting Ole Miss home in sequined jeans

Landry Kiffin (right) and friend
Landry Kiffin (right) and friend on spring break / Landry Kiffin/Instagram

Getting a much-deserved break and letting loose is a college spring break tradition. Landry and her girls hit up Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where she slayed a yoga class in a crop top and pose on the beach, and then took to TikTok to to have some fun in a low-cut aquamarine dress.

Landry Kiffin
Landry Kiffin/TikTok
Landry Kiffin
Landry Kiffin/TikTok

RELATED: Lane Kiffin shows off jacked arms calling out QB Jaxson Dart, son Knox

Landry Kiffin
Landry Kiffin/TikTok

That’s quite the hotel room view as well with the Pacific Ocean in the background to go with her dress color. They look like they are ready to go out for a night of fun.

Landry is taking a break from classes where she’s studying real estate.

That’s yet another winning look for the coach’s daughter.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Gaga MVP: Michael Jordan-obsessed Jalen Hurts spotted having dinner with hero

Mama mia: Brittany Mahomes has ‘proud’ mom moment with 8-week-old Golden

Out-Dunne: ‘Love Island’ heartthrob Rob Rausch upstages Livvy at last LSU meet

Ahhh: ESPN’s Molly Qerim gets one-word high praise from $100M-man Stephen A.

Supermom: Tom Brady’s ex Gisele Bundchen spotted first time after baby with daughter

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion