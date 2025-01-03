Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry slays her Ole Miss Gator Bowl fit standing next to dad
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels won the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in a rout over the Duke Blue Devils. But the real slayer was daughter Landry Kiffin who slayed her bowl fit.
The 20-year-old daughter of the Ole Miss coach, who also goes to school at the college, has been a bright spot for the team all year. She wowed in a blue polka dot game day dress, sizzled in a fire-red dress for her Ole Miss formal, and finally crushed in a low-cut shirt with a custom jacket while standing next to dad.
Landry also the reason Lane stayed to coach at Ole Miss and the two shared a heartfelt hug after the big win earlier in the season vs. the Georgia Bulldogs.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry brings adorable date, dog Juice to Gator Bowl
The two would share another touching moment together from the field at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. Dad wore his suit in the pregame while Landry represented the Rebels with her fire fit.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry flaunts extremely low-cut birthday stunner
That’s an elite look. Did Landry get it during her epic shopping spree for her birthday in New York City?
Like Landry, Ole Miss would slay the game as well, 52-20, as dad was out for blood after barely missing the College Football Playoff.
It was a big winning night for both Lane and Landry to start off 2025.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Grocery stunner: Hailee Steinfeld at Buffalo Wegmans without Josh Allen goes viral
Pickleball princess: Genie Bouchard flexes holiday glam in miniskirt, knee-high boots
How much?!: Steph Curry, Ayesha’s $50M Malibu mansion only has four bedrooms
VIPs only: Caitlin Clark, boyfriend awkwardly sit in empty arena for G-League game
Bittersweet: Natalia Bryant shares tearjerking Christmas video with dad Kobe singing