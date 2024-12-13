Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry has stunning fits in birthday wishes
Landry Kiffin shares a birthday with Taylor Swift, but may have stolen some of that spotlight for herself.
Her birthday wishes from friends on social media showing the sophomore daughter of the Ole Miss Rebels head football coach Lane Kiffin in some stunning fits might even be better than Swift’s birthday — even if dad wishes both her and Swift a birthday at the same time the night before.
She’s certainly been a bright spot for dad and the Rebels all season with her winning looks like her game day polka-dot dress stunner, and her custom Ole Miss jacket and low-cut top.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin flaunts athleisure fit that daughter Landry wants for Christmas
But it was all about Friday the 13th for a ton of her epic fits. Landry wowed in one birthday photo in an all-black low-cut minidress and boots that may be her best look yet. Several others poured in from friends that she shared on her Instagram that definitely were winners on the day.
While dad and the Rebels couldn’t celebrate a College Football Playoff birth and had to settle for the Gator Bowl on January 2 against the Duke Blue Devils, at least Lane had plenty to cheer about and celebrate with his daughter (and apparently Swift) in December.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Stephen A. who?: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks leather miniskirt, jacket from NYC streets
Josh Allen who?: Hailee Steinfeld wows in ab-teasing midriff Bills fit with her fiancé
Happy Bill-idays: 24-year-old girlfriend shares ‘naughty’ Christmas fit with Belichick
Shared love: Tom Brady, ex-wife Gisele celebrate their son Benjamin’s birthday
Desert diva: Angel Reese rides camel in Dubai hilariously wearing high-end fashion fit