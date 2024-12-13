Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry flexes low-cut minidress, boots in full-length selfie
Landry Kiffin continues to upstage dad with her sizzling fit drops, but her latest might be an all-time winner.
The sophomore daughter of the Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin has been a bright spot for the team all year like her low-cut top and custom Ole Miss jacket while standing next to dad, or her school spirit mirror selfie, or her blue polka-dot dress for a Saturday game day fit stunner.
She’s even a story when she shares a postgame hug with dad on the field, or takes to TikTok to roast Lane for wearing the athleisure fit she wants for Christmas that he rocked while in his office.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry goes makeup free for extreme beauty procedure
Her latest all-black low-cut minidress and knee-high boots combo truly is one of her best yet. Landry posted it on her Instagram with one of her friends next to her while looking in the mirror and dropped the white heart emojis.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry sizzles in low-cut fire-red gown for Ole Miss formal
That will definitely draw the attention away from dad and his angry tirades about not making the College Football Playoff.
Lane and the Rebels don’t play until January 2 in the Gator Bowl vs. the Duke Blue Devils. At least his daughter Landry is racking up wins until then and continues to wow for Ole Miss.
