Carson Beck’s gf Hanna Cavinder posts sweetest ‘QT’ photo with her Georgia ‘QB’
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck was a superstar on Saturday with his good luck charm girlfriend in town again.
Beck threw for 459 yards and three touchdowns in Georgia’s 41-31 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs while a smitten Hanna Cavinder made another winning trip to Athens to see him play.
This time the 23-year-old guard for the Miami Hurricanes certainly wasn’t outshined by Beck’s UGA cheerleader sister. This week, it was all what couple after the game together. Beck, 22, donned his uniform and stood next to Cavinder while she rocked a custom “Beck” jean jacket. Cavinder posted the cute photo with an adorable caption on her Instagram that simply said, “QB is a QT.”
The couple has only officially been together since this summer. Dating rumors began when Hanna posted Beck on social media over the Fourth of July weekend. Beck confirmed the relationship in an interview with ESPN before the Georgia football opener, and the couple has gone Instagram official since.
Cavinder even reps Beck when she can’t attend games.
Hanna is half of the famous Cavinder twins duo with sister Haley, who also plays basketball for the University of Miami. The two athlete sisters are major influencers, making about $900K per year each in NIL money, according to On3.
Beck and Georgia are now 5-1 and head to a massive showdown at No. 1 Texas Longhorns next weekend. Will Hanna make the trip to Austin? Either way, she’ll be pulling for her “QT QB” boyfriend.
