Lane Kiffin's wife Layla wears eye-catching furry white fit on NYC trip without him

Landry Kiffin wasn’t the only Kiffin having fun in New York City after Lane Kiffin took the LSU Tigers job and move from Mississippi. Mom Layla Kiffin had her own trip without Lane where she stunned in her winter fit.

Lane made the shocking decision public on November 30th when he left the Ole Miss Rebels after six years with the team. He got on a private jet and brought his reconciled wife Layla, daughter Landry, and son Knox Kiffin to the LSU press conference.

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin, second right, stands with his family including daughter Landry, son Knox, ex-wife Layla Kiffin, second left, LSU president Wade Rousse, left, and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry, right, at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry shows off winter fit selfie ditching LSU for NYC

That night, Landry was spotted in NYC with her LSU boyfriend Whit Weeks where she flaunted a baller trip including a hot-tub selfie, and her stunning fancy red dress.

While Landry had an amazing trip, mom posted her fun Big Apple trip.

It was her furry white winter wonderland fit that certainly stood out, though.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin's wife Layla shares first post since LSU drama remaining mostly quiet

Layla Kiffin/Instagram

Layla Kiffin and friend | Layla Kiffin/Instagram

She also stood out in black.

Layla Kiffin/Instagram

Layla was a fit hit at Ole Miss games last season like her all-denim cowgirl look at Oklahoma, and posing with daughter Landry in their whiteout look for the season opener.

Layla Kiffin (left) next to Landry Kiffin | Layla Kiffin/Instagram

No doubt, Layla will be a hot topic on game days in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, too.

Lane Kiffin/Instagram

A second chance at love:

Lane and Layla were married for 12 years before divorcing in 2016. They have daughters Landry, 20, Presley, 18, and son Knox, 16, who they attended his high school football games together this past season.

Layla Kiffin/Instagram

Now, the two are back together as a couple and making headlines in whatever they do.

Layla Kiffin/Instagram

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring