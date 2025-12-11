Lane Kiffin's wife Layla wears eye-catching furry white fit on NYC trip without him
Landry Kiffin wasn’t the only Kiffin having fun in New York City after Lane Kiffin took the LSU Tigers job and move from Mississippi. Mom Layla Kiffin had her own trip without Lane where she stunned in her winter fit.
Lane made the shocking decision public on November 30th when he left the Ole Miss Rebels after six years with the team. He got on a private jet and brought his reconciled wife Layla, daughter Landry, and son Knox Kiffin to the LSU press conference.
That night, Landry was spotted in NYC with her LSU boyfriend Whit Weeks where she flaunted a baller trip including a hot-tub selfie, and her stunning fancy red dress.
While Landry had an amazing trip, mom posted her fun Big Apple trip.
It was her furry white winter wonderland fit that certainly stood out, though.
She also stood out in black.
Layla was a fit hit at Ole Miss games last season like her all-denim cowgirl look at Oklahoma, and posing with daughter Landry in their whiteout look for the season opener.
No doubt, Layla will be a hot topic on game days in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, too.
A second chance at love:
Lane and Layla were married for 12 years before divorcing in 2016. They have daughters Landry, 20, Presley, 18, and son Knox, 16, who they attended his high school football games together this past season.
Now, the two are back together as a couple and making headlines in whatever they do.
