Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry flaunts hot-tub selfie with LSU bf Whit Weeks

Lane Kiffin is settling in nicely in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with the LSU Tigers after leaving the Ole Miss Rebels. His daughter, meanwhile, is off with her LSU star boyfriend in New York City posting having all kinds of fun.

Landry, 20, is the oldest daughter of the coach and was the reason he stayed at Ole Miss when Auburn came calling back in 2022. Now, she’s following him to LSU where her boyfriend happens to be playing football, and she even taking a shot at angry Ole Miss fans after dad’s decision.

She also raised eyebrows this season as a student herself at the University of Mississippi when she and Whit Weeks hard launched their relationship the week he was playing dad’s team. She then skipped out on Ole Miss games a few times while rocking LSU fits like a head-turning white-tiger one, and this custom Weeks look with his sister in Death Valley.

Landry Kiffin (right)

After attending dad’s press conference where she and mom Layla Kiffin wore bold fits, Landry jetted off with Weeks to New York City where she flaunted a baller trip and even rocked an LSU-color workout fit.

Speaking of working out, Landry is already helping dad’s team and put Weeks through some pilates (she was an instructor in Oxford, Mississippi) as seen in her latest TikTok video.

Landry Kiffin/TikTok

She then posted this hot-tub selfie with Weeks.

Landry Kiffin/TikTok

Landry’s birthday is December 13. She’s known to be a shopaholic and dad has razzed her for it in the past. She already has Whit carrying bags around, too.

Landry Kiffin/TikTok

There is never a dull moment with the Kiffins lately.

Whit Weeks/Instagram

