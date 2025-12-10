Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry shows off winter fit selfie ditching LSU for NYC

While dad was busy building his recruiting class as the new coach of the LSU Tigers, Landry Kiffin was finishing up an epic New York City trip with her star LSU linebacker boyfriend. Her winter fit certainly stood out in a selfie, too.

The 20-year-old daughter of Lane Kiffin raised eyebrows this season when she and Whit Weeks hard launched their relationship the week he was playing dad’s Ole Miss Rebels. She also ditched games while rocking custom LSU fits like her white-tiger one at Alabama, and this one below.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin awkwardly calls out Joe Burrow with daughter Landry's LSU retro find

Landry Kiffin (right) | Landry Kiffin/Instagram

After Lane accepted the job at LSU, Landry showed up and showed out with mom Layla Kiffin in a bold fit, and then took a shot angry Ole Miss fans for her dad’s decision.

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin, second right, stands with his family including daughter Landry, son Knox, ex-wife Layla Kiffin, second left, LSU president Wade Rousse, left, and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry, right, at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

From there, she jetted off to NYC with Weeks where she awkwardly flaunted the baller trip, then posted a hot-tub selfie with her man. Then she slayed her red dress while visiting the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center and crushing some awesome meals.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry shows off LSU gold workout fit on baller NYC trip

On the last day there, it was another selfie with Weeks in her winter look with the fur hat that certainly turned heads.

Landry Kiffin/TikTok

She also posted a very Christmas TikTok.

Landry’s got a big birthday coming up on December 13. Last year, she was in NYC with her whole family and had an insane shopping spree. What will she be doing this year especially with dad’s new paycheck and his insane perks?

At least she has Weeks around this time to carry her bags.

Landry Kiffin/TikTok

