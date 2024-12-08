LeBron James iced-out rocks extremely rare $350K watch with pinky ring flex
When you are worth around $1.2 billion you can flex six-figure watches when you go out.
Los Angeles Lakers and NBA megastar LeBron James has built a brand empire off his 22-year Hall of Fame career that started straight out of high school at 18 years old.
Now 39 — with his 40th on December 30 — LeBron doesn’t have anything left to prove with his four NBA titles and as the all-time scoring leader with over 41,000 points and counting.
His brand deals like Nike and Coca Cola reads like a appendix in a academic book it’s so long. He can afford nice things like his baller mansion he bought for $23 million that son and teammate Bronny James still lives at, and a $350K Cartier watch (and much more ice) while going out. Thanks for the tip on insaneluxurylife’s Instagram.
The watch is an extremely rare Cartier Tank MC HP100623 in 18k white gold. Now, that’s baller status fit for a King James. He’s also got bling around his neck, his wrist, and that pinky ring is a next-level flex.
LeBron and the struggling Lakers are home on Sunday vs. the Portland Trail Blazers where his insane luxury watch will tell him what time.
