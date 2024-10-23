LeBron James flexes iced-out custom blazer for historic NBA pregame fit
LeBron James is kicking off the NBA season in style.
RELATED: Savannah James shines in all-gold fit minus LeBron on NYC excursion
Tonight, the Los Angeles Lakers forward arrived to Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California — where the team will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the season opener.
Upon his arrival, LeBron looked dapper in a golden jacket, black pants, and beige sneakers. The fit was complete with chains around his neck, the jacket bedecked with jewel pins, and small chains hanging along the side of his leg — his eyes, obscured with orange-hued shades.
This season marks a very important one for LeBron. This is his 22nd year, and the first of at least two more, per his latest contract. This season will also be his first full season in which he is joined by his son, LeBron James Jr., also known as Bronny.
Ahead of the game, the father-son basketball duo appeared in a Nike commercial, in which, LeBron hazes Bronny by filling his car up with fruity pebbles. But this is all in the name of good sportsmanship, and healthy father-son trolling.
Last season, LeBron average 27.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game.
RELATED: Dad forbidden: Ranking names Bronny James to call LeBron playing together
So even with more than two decades in the game, LeBron isn’t resting on his laurels, and he certainly expects the same of his son.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Texas stunner: Gabby Thomas flaunts legs in Daisy Dukes on ‘College Gameday’
Hooray!: Livvy Dunne brimming with excitement after MLB star proposes in Italy
Kiss the chef: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld turns up the heat in shoestring tank
FTW F1: Danica Patrick’s F1 fit in boots, miniskirt is perfect Texas salute
NFL WAG wins: Ciara steals Russell Wilson’s QB1 thunder with insane fit post