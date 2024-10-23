The Athlete Lifestyle logo

LeBron James flexes iced-out custom blazer for historic NBA pregame fit

More than two decades in, and the Lakers GOAT isn't resting on his laurels - in ball or in fashion.

Alex Gonzalez

Oct 18, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) stands on the court before the start of the game against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.
Oct 18, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) stands on the court before the start of the game against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
LeBron James is kicking off the NBA season in style.

LeBron James 2024
Oct 18, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) holds onto the ball next to forward Rui Hachimura (28) during a timeout against the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Tonight, the Los Angeles Lakers forward arrived to Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California — where the team will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the season opener.

Upon his arrival, LeBron looked dapper in a golden jacket, black pants, and beige sneakers. The fit was complete with chains around his neck, the jacket bedecked with jewel pins, and small chains hanging along the side of his leg — his eyes, obscured with orange-hued shades.

This season marks a very important one for LeBron. This is his 22nd year, and the first of at least two more, per his latest contract. This season will also be his first full season in which he is joined by his son, LeBron James Jr., also known as Bronny.

Ahead of the game, the father-son basketball duo appeared in a Nike commercial, in which, LeBron hazes Bronny by filling his car up with fruity pebbles. But this is all in the name of good sportsmanship, and healthy father-son trolling.

Last season, LeBron average 27.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game.

So even with more than two decades in the game, LeBron isn’t resting on his laurels, and he certainly expects the same of his son.

LeBron James 2024
Oct 17, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Footprint Center. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

