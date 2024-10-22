Influencer Greg, fans react to LeBron James pranking Bronny in viral Nike ad
All eyes will be on LeBron James and his eldest son Bronny tonight.
Regardless of what happens when the Los Angeles Lakers open the NBA regular season at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards, it will be a history-making event as King James and Bronny will play together, with Ken Griffey Jr. and Ken Griffey Sr. reportedly attending to celebrate the truly unique moment of father and son playing together.
To capitalize on the hype, Nike and LeBron dropped a new ad where LeBron pulls a hazing prank on his rookie son by filling Bronny's entire car with Fruity Pebbles, where then the unsuspecting Lakers first-year player opens the door with all the Pebbles exploding onto the driveway.
"Hey rook, you better not be late," says LeBron leaving in his car (with a driver).
"Yo, are you serious?," retorts Bronny.
"Hey, clean up my driveway," responds the NBA's greatest scorer. "It's a mess."
"Yo, you're too old for this," zings the former USC Trojan before going to his phone to "find a ride," even though from Bronny's preseason performance, dad should be giving him a lift to practice as early as possible.
Famous influencer "Greg" responded right away with his usual hilarity, "Hey LeBron it’s greg. Not to be that guy but you telling him not to be late after filling his car with fruity pebbles is kind of rude. Now he will have to clean them all out or eat them before he can drive anywhere, which will ultimately make him late most likely. If he plays poorly in tonight’s game, it’s on you."
Most of the users on X, formerly Twitter, loved the ad for its humor, coining nicknames like "LeHazer" and "LePrankster." Influencer 39problemz gushed, "LMFAOOOOOOO THIS CLIP FUNNY AS HELL."
Whether or not you love LeBron and his son playing together, or think it's only because of papa's undo influence, it's historic.
