Livvy Dunne rocks all-black never-before-seen fit ahead of Steelers game
Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes fully embraced the city of Pittsburgh from the moment he was drafted No. 1 overall by the Pirates. The two LSU national champions continue to frequent the city following the end of his stellar rookie campaign.
This weekend, Livvy and Skenes pulled up to the 'Burgh to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Baltimore Ravens.
The power couple flew to the city in a luxurious private jet and the LSU gymnast was documenting their travels along the way. Following the Steelers' win over the Ravens, Livvy shared some behind-the-scenes pics of the trip.
MORE: Livvy Dunne's perfect Steelers fit outshines Paul Skenes at Ravens game
Buried in the pile of never-before-seen photos were some candid selfies before the two got suited up for the game. Livvy was rocking a stunning all-black fit that looked too good not to appreciate.
Simple, sleek, and elegant.
Not only did the Steelers deliver on Sunday afternoon, but Livvy did as well. And knowing the social media influencer, she will be documenting the journey back to Baton Rouge where she is gearing up for her final year of eligibility with the reigning national champion LSU gymnastics team.
Earlier this year, the Tigers finished off an incredible season with Aleah Finnegan lifting LSU to its first-ever NCAA Championship in gymnastics. Finnegan clinched the title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam. LSU's final rotation earned a score of 49.7625, the highest mark in program history and an NCAA Championship record.
