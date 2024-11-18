The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne rocks all-black never-before-seen fit ahead of Steelers game

Before pulling up to the Steelers game with boyfriend Paul Skenes, Livvy Dunne was taking bathroom selfies in a fierce all-black fit no one's seen before.

Josh Sanchez

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jared Jones talks with LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne after the San Francisco Giants defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jared Jones talks with LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne after the San Francisco Giants defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes fully embraced the city of Pittsburgh from the moment he was drafted No. 1 overall by the Pirates. The two LSU national champions continue to frequent the city following the end of his stellar rookie campaign.

This weekend, Livvy and Skenes pulled up to the 'Burgh to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Baltimore Ravens.

The power couple flew to the city in a luxurious private jet and the LSU gymnast was documenting their travels along the way. Following the Steelers' win over the Ravens, Livvy shared some behind-the-scenes pics of the trip.

MORE: Livvy Dunne's perfect Steelers fit outshines Paul Skenes at Ravens game

Buried in the pile of never-before-seen photos were some candid selfies before the two got suited up for the game. Livvy was rocking a stunning all-black fit that looked too good not to appreciate.

Livvy Dunne, Olivia Dunne, LSU gymnastics
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat
Livvy Dunne, Olivia Dunne, LSU gymnastics
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Simple, sleek, and elegant.

Not only did the Steelers deliver on Sunday afternoon, but Livvy did as well. And knowing the social media influencer, she will be documenting the journey back to Baton Rouge where she is gearing up for her final year of eligibility with the reigning national champion LSU gymnastics team.

Earlier this year, the Tigers finished off an incredible season with Aleah Finnegan lifting LSU to its first-ever NCAA Championship in gymnastics. Finnegan clinched the title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam. LSU's final rotation earned a score of 49.7625, the highest mark in program history and an NCAA Championship record.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

No way: Travis Hunter, fiancée Leanna Lenne wedding date stuns Shedeur Sanders

Time flies: Livvy Dunne shows amazing LSU transformation in two photos

New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry stuns in low-cut corset all-black fit

Hot mama: Ciara’s fire all-red fit has Vanessa Bryant dropping lots of heart emojis

Silencio: ESPN’s Molly Qerim’s full-length checkered stunner would silence Stephen A.

Published |Modified
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Fashion