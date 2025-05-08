The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne reveals lots of freckles in makeup-free selfie close-up

The viral influencer and former LSU gymnast has been getting a lot of sun lately.

Matt Ryan

LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne stretches with teammates before Session 2 of the SEC Gymnastics Tournament at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.
LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne stretches with teammates before Session 2 of the SEC Gymnastics Tournament at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne has been getting a lot of sun lately, and she showed off her makeup-free freckled face while catching some more rays in Florida.

The former LSU gymnast is coming off the weekend at the Kentucky Derby where she stunned in a pink dress on Friday for the Kentucky Oaks, and had a black-and-white showstopper on for Saturday’s Derby day races. From there, she jetted off to Jensen Beach, Florida, with sister Julz Dunne where the two hit the beach in competing bathing suits.

Livvy loves tanning as she’s shown in several social media posts like her bestie pool day with former LSU teammate Kailin Chio, and her poolside Miami “fire” selfie.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

She went to watch boyfriend Paul Skenes pitch for the Pittsburgh Pirates and rocked a fit wtith a nice sunburn to go along with it. She then posed looking as red as the crawfish she was holding.

In her latest trip to Florida where she revealed she’s house hunting after making a big-city purchase, Livvy posted an up-close makeup-free look at all her freckles.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

Here she is right after the beach with the glam back on.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

Makeup or not, Livvy looks amazing. She just needs to be careful not to get too much sun with her skin.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

