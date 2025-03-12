Livvy Dunne stuns in zebra-print bikini selfie with love for LSU home
Livvy Dunne’s time in the sun for the LSU Lady Tigers is nearing an end, but that’s not stopping her from soaking up the Louisiana sun in a fire zebra-print bikini.
The fifth and final year for the 22-year-old viral gymnast hasn’t gone as planned as a broken bone in her knee has kept her out over a month including senior night and the final meet at home. She was still able to pose for a seniors photo with her knee brace on, and slay her leotard for selfies as usual.
Outside of athletics, though, things couldn’t be going better for Dunne. She was just Grand Marshal of Mardi Gras where she was on a next-level float for the Endymion parade, and she’s crushing brand endorsement like her sizzling sheer white T with some Crocs on.
While she’s not currently competing, Dunne had some time for some Baton Rouge sun where she shared a photo on Instagram Stories in her sizzling bikini. She said, “ily Louisiana,” with ily standing for “I love you.”
After soaking up the sun, Dunne headed to watch the LSU baseball team play for a night cap.
It hasn’t been announced if Dunne will make it back this season as the Lady Tigers will try and defend their national title. For now, she will just soak up her moment in the sun.
