The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne stuns in zebra-print bikini selfie with love for LSU home

The viral LSU gymnast enjoys the Louisiana sunshine while she’s unable to compete.

Matt Ryan

LSU Tigers gymnast Livvy Dunne practices between events against the Florida Gators during the meet at Exactech Arena.
LSU Tigers gymnast Livvy Dunne practices between events against the Florida Gators during the meet at Exactech Arena. / Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne’s time in the sun for the LSU Lady Tigers is nearing an end, but that’s not stopping her from soaking up the Louisiana sun in a fire zebra-print bikini.

The fifth and final year for the 22-year-old viral gymnast hasn’t gone as planned as a broken bone in her knee has kept her out over a month including senior night and the final meet at home. She was still able to pose for a seniors photo with her knee brace on, and slay her leotard for selfies as usual.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz shows off gymnastic move in bikini poolside

Outside of athletics, though, things couldn’t be going better for Dunne. She was just Grand Marshal of Mardi Gras where she was on a next-level float for the Endymion parade, and she’s crushing brand endorsement like her sizzling sheer white T with some Crocs on.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy had time to crush some Daisy Dukes and crocs as well. / Livvy Dunne/TikTok

While she’s not currently competing, Dunne had some time for some Baton Rouge sun where she shared a photo on Instagram Stories in her sizzling bikini. She said, “ily Louisiana,” with ily standing for “I love you.”

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

RELATED: Livvy Dunne has sweet one-word tribute to LSU star Haleigh Bryant

After soaking up the sun, Dunne headed to watch the LSU baseball team play for a night cap.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

It hasn’t been announced if Dunne will make it back this season as the Lady Tigers will try and defend their national title. For now, she will just soak up her moment in the sun.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Gaga MVP: Michael Jordan-obsessed Jalen Hurts spotted having dinner with hero

Mama mia: Brittany Mahomes has ‘proud’ mom moment with 8-week-old Golden

Out-Dunne: ‘Love Island’ heartthrob Rob Rausch upstages Livvy at last LSU meet

Ahhh: ESPN’s Molly Qerim gets one-word high praise from $100M-man Stephen A.

Supermom: Tom Brady’s ex Gisele Bundchen spotted first time after baby with daughter

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion