Livvy Dunne flexes casual black fit repping LSU as ESPN ‘SportsCenter’ guest
Livvy Dunne is so popular that she got her own live segment joining ESPN’s SportsCenter on Thursday.
The viral LSU gymnast and influencer is on top of her game right now both in and out of the gym. While she’s had a fantastic start to the season for the defending champion Lady Tigers with her double backflip move and her crucial score on floor in the SEC opener, she’s also crushing the NIL world with ads like an energy drink with Travis Kelce and his ugly shirt. She also just upstaged Pittsburgh Pirates ace and her boyfriend Paul Skenes with her blue low-cut dress during his big MLB awards banquet in New York City.
In her latest display of popularity, Dunne joined SportsCenter in the middle of the day for some fun with Christine Williamson. Dunne rocked a casual black fit while on the mat and in the foam pit (scroll through).
The 22-year-old Dunne is making over $4M per year in her fifth and final year of gymnastics, which is by far the most by a female in NCAA. She’s also now a graduate student at LSU after graduating with an undergraduate degree in interdisciplinary studies and rocking a white-hot minidress under her gown.
SportsCenter hangouts — it’s just another average day in the life of Livvy Dunne.
