Livvy Dunne's epic LSU backflip maneuver captured perfectly by bf Paul Skenes
Livvy Dunne had another career performance for LSU during Saturday’s Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad with boyfriend Paul Skenes watching and capturing the perfect video of her big performance.
The viral Lady Tigers gymnast Dunne followed up her other career best performance in the squad’s opener where she crushed the beam with her Pittsburgh Pirates man also in attendance.
The defending national champions flew to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, for the quad event with No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Utah, and No. 6 Cal, where Dunne rocked the shades and a purple LSU fit on the plane, and then was the “best” Uber driver with Skenes around the city.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s LSU purple leotard sparkler is July 4th fireworks worthy
When the lights were on Dunne on ABC in her “Dior on TV” leotard, she certainly didn’t disappoint with a super-high score on the floor after completing an epic double backflip maneuver. Skenes was there watching with the perfect seat and captured an awesome video of her final floor flip.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne strikes stunning pose on beam during LSU podium training
That was a double layout — two backflips — maneuver she nailed. Very impressive.
Dunne and the Lady Tigers finished second in the quad, 197.950-197.650, to the Sooners.
They have a big SEC showdown with the Florida Gators on January 17 where Dunne will try for three big performances in a row. Odds are Skenes will be there supporting his star girlfirend once again.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No rival: Cameron Brink crushes miniskirt fit for night out with WNBA Unrivaled stars
Almost perfect: Livvy Dunne shares awesome angle of LSU beam slay in sparkly leotard
Snake eyes: Vanessa Bryant drops amazing new Kobes with ode to ‘Mamba’ legend
QB1-WAG worthy: Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette outshines Izzy Nix in knee-high boots
One Pride: Dan Campbell’s wife posts sweet family pic with sweeter note to Lions ‘peeps’