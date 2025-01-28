Livvy Dunne slays in crop top, LSU sweats returning from Paul Skenes NYC trip
Livvy Dunne was finally able to dress down again after slaying her fits while in New York City with boyfriend Paul Skenes.
The 22-year-old viral LSU gymnast hit The Big Apple with boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, who was there to finally receive the actual National League Rookie of the Year award where Dunne's stunning low-cut blue dress upstaged Skenes’ big moment. She’d show off more of the dress in a behind-the-scenes look during the BBWAA banquet night.
She also rocked a nerdy glasses look while out and about in the city with her mom Kat Dunne.
After all the glam (and glasses), Dunne went back to her an-revealing selfies. This time she slayed a crop top and some LSU sweats.
Those are definitely some gym season abs going on there for Livvy.
Dunne headed back to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to practice with the defending champion Lady Tigers who will look to shake off a stunning defeat last week to Arkansas in Friday’s meet vs. Missouri.
Livvy is having quite the final season so far with an epic double backflip move and crucial score in the SEC opener vs. Florida with an amazing floor routine. She’s also enjoying the moments with her teammates like a trio hug.
When she’s not competing or out being all glam in NYC, Dunne is going viral with selfies like these.
