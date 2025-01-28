The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne slays in crop top, LSU sweats returning from Paul Skenes NYC trip

The LSU gymnast and influencer drops another stunning look after an epic trip to New York City.

Matt Ryan

Livvy Dunne of LSU performs a floor routine against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Livvy Dunne of LSU performs a floor routine against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne was finally able to dress down again after slaying her fits while in New York City with boyfriend Paul Skenes.

The 22-year-old viral LSU gymnast hit The Big Apple with boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, who was there to finally receive the actual National League Rookie of the Year award where Dunne's stunning low-cut blue dress upstaged Skenes’ big moment. She’d show off more of the dress in a behind-the-scenes look during the BBWAA banquet night.

Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne
Paul Skenes/Instagram

She also rocked a nerdy glasses look while out and about in the city with her mom Kat Dunne.

After all the glam (and glasses), Dunne went back to her an-revealing selfies. This time she slayed a crop top and some LSU sweats.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Those are definitely some gym season abs going on there for Livvy.

Dunne headed back to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to practice with the defending champion Lady Tigers who will look to shake off a stunning defeat last week to Arkansas in Friday’s meet vs. Missouri.

Livvy is having quite the final season so far with an epic double backflip move and crucial score in the SEC opener vs. Florida with an amazing floor routine. She’s also enjoying the moments with her teammates like a trio hug.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

When she’s not competing or out being all glam in NYC, Dunne is going viral with selfies like these.

