Livvy Dunne outshines Travis Kelce’s ugly shirt in new ad together
Livvy Dunne’s star power is at an all-time high, and now the LSU gymnast and influencer has landed a commercial with Taylor Swift’s man.
That’s right, Dunne, 22, teamed up with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, 35, for an energy drink ad for the brand Accelerator Active Energy.
Dunne has built an NIL empire in her five years as a Lady Tigers gymnast and ranks No. 7 overall in On3’s overall rankings and the No. 1 female with $4.2 million coming in per year. We’ve recently seen Dunne doing ads for Jake Paul’s W brand as well with an odd drugstore gymnastics trick, and posing in the full splits.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne shows off LSU diploma in shoestring tank top, jokes about TikTok ban
While she didn’t have to do any of that this time, she got to trash on other energy drinks with Kelce, who wore a hideous shirt by the way, in this new ad while she slayed in some spandex shorts and a low-cut top.
RELATED: Travis Kelce shares 'happy' relationship update with Taylor Swift
That’s quite the duo right there. It’s smart to tab Dunne as well with her eight million TikTok and five million Instagram followers and pair her with a megastar like Kelce.
Dunne has been a partner with the brand herself since 2023.
It’s also the perfect time to drop an ad with Dunne dominating her early gymnastics meets for the defending national champions, and Kelce getting ready for what he hopes is a fourth Super Bowl winning run through the playoffs with the two-time defending champion Chiefs that starts Saturday vs. the Houston Texans.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Buffalo queen: Hailee Steinfeld rocks custom Josh Allen jacket with Bills WAGs at game
Unreal uniform: Livvy Dunne’s LSU purple leotard sparkler is July 4th fireworks worthy
How much was it?: Carson Beck’s real Miami ‘salary’ revealed, and it’s not $4 million
No way!: 7-foot-1 Shaq looks shockingly short next to 7-foot-9 Florida freshman
Groovin’: Cameron Brink flexes goofy dance after half-court shot against WNBA legend