Livvy Dunne flexes LSU purple leotard with 2-word SEC opener message
LSU star Livvy Dunne returned to school after graduation to compete in her fifth and final season with the Tigers gymnastics team. Dunne and the defending national champions kicked off the 2025 season with a strong 197.300-194.100 win over the Iowa State Cyclones.
Cheering on Dunne on at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center as she earned a 9.825 score on the balance beam and a a 9.875 on the floor, the viral influencer's boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes.
Tigers head coach Jay Clark was thrilled with team's performance in their first meet. "I think in my time here, it may be the best opening performance that we’ve had top to bottom,” Clark told reporters. “That does not mean it was mistake free, it just means that they did a great job from an approach and a mindset."
RELATED: Livvy Dunne's before-and-after selfies stun during final LSU showcase
The next big challenge for the No. 2 ranked Tigers gymnastics team, taking on the No. 7 ranked Florida Gators on Friday, Jan 17. On the eve before their Southeastern Conference opener, Dunne sent a strong message to her 5.3 million followers on Instagram.
Dunne, who looked stunning in her purple leotard wrote, "Be there!!!" The Top 10 match takes place in front of a home crowd at the PMAC and will be televised on ESPN2.
During the second-annual Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad Meet in Oklahoma City on Jan. 11, LSU finished in second place behind Oklahoma. The team's score of 197.650 marked their highest road-opener in program history.
Clark is excited to see Dunne and Co. compete against Florida. "We’ve had a strong start to the year so far and our mindset doesn’t change as we enter conference competition this week,” she said.
"We’re excited to get back in front of our home fans for a big matchup against a top 10 team and hopefully get our first sell out of the year!”
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Buffalo queen: Hailee Steinfeld rocks custom Josh Allen jacket with Bills WAGs at game
Unreal uniform: Livvy Dunne’s LSU purple leotard sparkler is July 4th fireworks worthy
How much was it?: Carson Beck’s real Miami ‘salary’ revealed, and it’s not $4 million
No way!: 7-foot-1 Shaq looks shockingly short next to 7-foot-9 Florida freshman
Groovin’: Cameron Brink flexes goofy dance after half-court shot against WNBA legend